ANDERSON — The Anderson Water Department has received additional funding for improvements to the Lafayette well field.
The Anderson Redevelopment Commission voted Tuesday to provide an additional $420,000 for the project.
In January the commission voted to provide $1.2 million in tax increment financing funds to replace two wells in the well field located off County Road 300 North.
Neal McKee, superintendent of the water department, said part of the $420,000 will be used to expand the water main pipe to 20 inches from 12.
“The upsize will add capacity,” he said. “With the larger water main, we can run both wells at 100% at the same time.”
McKee said the two wells, when operating simultaneously, will provide 1.4 million gallons of water daily.
He said the city also recently conducted a study of 40 residential wells in the area to determine the effect of the city’s two new wells. The additional funding will allow for the residential wells to be redrilled to a lower level or the development of new wells.
The two wells being replaced are 40 years old and operating at 70% capacity, he said.
After the project is completed, the city will have nine wells along 300 North.
The redevelopment panel also voted to provide an additional $167,000 as the local match for the archaeological survey of the Anderson Transit Center.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. explained that the state and federal governments, including the Federal Transit Administration, required a more extensive survey of the site on the northeast corner of 13th and Jackson streets.
He said the original estimate for the work was $8,000, and the additional requirements raised the cost to about $800,000.
The commission previously voted to provide $1.5 million for the Transit Center.
In other business: The panel accepted the $11,870 quote from Cox Excavating to demolish the former Clark Station at 2717 Nichol Ave.
Davis Excavating submitted a quote of $24,675.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the property will be demolished and cleaned up.
He said underground storage tanks were previously removed, and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is not requiring any future remediation work.
