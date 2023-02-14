ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria Community School Corp. stood out this school year as the only area school that did not observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Brian Lasher, a local parent, pointed it out during the school board meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
“I’m here to ask you as a school board to look into a matter that (my daughter) brought home to my attention. She felt like we should not have been in school that day. Her exact words to me were, ‘Dad, we live in a racist town.’”
Lasher later clarified that he wasn’t offended or complaining but spoke up in hopes that it would be corrected.
Superintendent Melissa Brisco responded by saying they traditionally observe MLK Day but didn’t this year due to an error in the 2022-2023 calendar.
Brisco noted the error was carried over to next year's calendar, which meant an amendment was in order.
Later in the meeting, the board unanimously voted to change MLK Day to an e-learning day, meaning students won’t be in school that day.
There was more discussion of e-learning days. Brisco requested the board’s approval to fill out a flexible waiver.
As of last year, state law allows three e-learning days per school year, unless a flexible waiver is submitted to the state Department of Education.
The waiver would let the corporation still utilize three e-learning days for professional development and an additional three for snow or other inclement weather.
Such actions could not be taken, Brisco said, without the board passing a resolution.
“People in Indianapolis do not understand if they don’t come into a school and figure out what’s going on," said board President Amy Bair, expressing disdain for the legislation regulating e-learning days.
"This is not an abuse to have e-learning days. These are functional. They’re using them for professional development, and we live in a snow belt. We have to have a few built in.”
Bair clarified, in a later interview, that it should be up to school districts when they use e-learning days, instead of a one-size-fits-all legislation.
The resolution was unanimously passed.
Alexandria School Board meets again at 7 p.m. March 13.