PENDLETON — Surrounded by dozens of anti-masking parents, Anthony Garza stepped up to the lectern last Thursday to tell the South Madison school board why he was 100% behind a mandatory masking policy for students as Madison County’s COVID-19 spread surges.
It was all about the love of his daughter, who is uncomfortable wearing a mask but was prepared to enter the 2021-22 school year doing that if it meant she could return to in-person education at school instead of virtual instruction at home.school.
“She can suck it up and drive on,” he said.
Garza may be among dozens of parents expected to meet with South Madison’s officials during a specially called meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of Pendleton Heights High School. The meeting is intended to discuss possible modification of the district’s pandemic policy, which could include not only the issue of masks but also vaccines, distancing and other safety precautions, and recommendations for moving forward submitted by parents and others.
The board last week voted to leave the wearing of masks to the discretion of elementary students and their parents as the county’s spread took the threat level up to orange, triggering a mask mandate per the most recent policy. The mandate at the time did not apply to the middle and high schools, which were moved Thursday to all-virtual learning through at least Aug. 30.
South Madison is the only district in the county that decided not to make masks mandatory after all the county’s school superintendents met with the Madison County Health Department.
Mandatory masking has caused controversy in school districts throughout the state, even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend them, especially at the elementary level because the vaccine is not yet approved for those 12 and younger.
Cynthia Holladay, a parent of transfer students from Fishers, countered the majority’s arguments that children don’t really get COVID or experience the same severity of symptoms as adults. Riley Hospital for Children and Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital each has reported running out of ICU beds because of the pandemic.
“We don’t know if it’s true that kids won’t get sick,” Holladay insisted.
Though the use of masks may not prevent disease, it could reduce the need to quarantine, she said.
“What would have happened if we had universal masking in place at the start of the school year?”
South Madison parent James Wills, who has worked as a registered nurse in the COVID unit of a nursing home, countered some parents’ claims about masks, saying their usage prevented the country’s pandemic death toll from rising as high as 2.2 million rather than 600,000.
“They’re effective when they’re done right,” he said. “I do support it, and the science supports it.”
But Brad Blackwell, who is against a mask mandate, said his son had been contact traced three times since last school year and never has tested positive.
“It’s hard for me to teach him after work and after a second job,” he said. “I want to stop living in fear.”
