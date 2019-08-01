ANDERSON – Two parents alerted The Herald Bulletin on Thursday morning to problems with Anderson Community Schools buses on Wednesday, the first day of the school year.
ACS Superintendent Tim Smith, meanwhile, said "there are always adjustments and hiccups" in school bus transportation the first week of school.
Breanna Kelly, a mother of three, expected her children to be dropped off at home at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Instead, the bus did not arrive until after 5 p.m. and only one of her children was on it, she said.
According to Kelly, her 7-year-old daughter was dropped off 20 minutes later, but it then took 45 minutes for her to locate her 5-year-old son. She said neither the bus driver nor the school was able to find him during that time.
Kelly believes ACS needs to do more to educate administration and bus drivers and said some miscues during the time between her kids leaving class and going to the bus added to her distress.
"My kids had the wrong bus numbers on their bus tags," Kelly said. "ACS called twice today to confirm what bus they're supposed to be on."
Denise Crawford, mother of a freshman at Anderson High School and a sixth-grader at Anderson Intermediate School, said her youngest, who has Type 1 diabetes, was dropped off a block-and-a-half from home and arrived more than an hour late.
Crawford said she knew something was wrong initially when her son didn’t call to confirm he had made it home from school. After calling Anderson Community Schools, Anderson Intermediate School and Tenth Street Elementary — where students at the intermediate school are shuttled to and from — multiple times, she was finally told the buses didn’t leave until 4:25 p.m., Crawford said.
Her son is supposed to be dropped off at home between 3:45 and 3:50 p.m., according to Crawford. When her son eventually made it home, his blood sugar was at 55, which is well below normal levels, she said.
“If I had known he would be late, I would have asked the school nurse to have him check his blood sugar,” Crawford said, “or had him picked up at school to make sure he would be OK.”
Crawford continued, saying she spoke with Intermediate School Principal Ashley Gustin, who told her to keep trying to get in touch with ACS transportation to address the problem.
Smith said he had received no reports of students being dropped off in the wrong place on the first day of school. He explained that any issues or information related to school bus transportation will be broadcast via social media. He also said that ACS's busing would improve quickly.
“The first couple of days, and even the first week or so as we get students enrolled, there are always adjustments and hiccups,” Smith said Wednesday. “We were 20 minutes better this morning, and we expect to be 10-20 minutes better in our evening routes.”
Alvin Brumback says the bus to take his son to Erskine Elementary School Thursday morning never showed up despite claims from Anderson Transit the bus showed up at 8:36 a.m. Brumback says that's not possible because he was on his front porch, waiting for the bus and didn't grab his keys to his car so he could take his son to school until 8:38.
This was the second consecutive day of headaches for Brumback, whose high-functioning, moderately autistic son was picked up 20 minutes late on Wednesday and dropped off at the wrong school.
The Brumbacks live in the Valley Grove Elementary School district but due to their son's individual education plan, they send him to Erskine because it is a closer distance to their house and makes it easier for them to respond if their son has issues at school.
Brumback states his son was supposed to be picked up at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday but wasn't until 8:35. Because the school was short on special education buses, Brumback's son was to be bused to Valley Grove, stay on the bus while the other children were let out and then taken to Erskine.
However, no one told the bus driver and Brumback's son was dropped off at Valley Grove. His son was then taken by a social worker to Erskine and neither Brumback or his wife was contacted about the mixup until after he made it to his school.
Brumback says he and his wife have been on the phone with Anderson Transit multiple times across two days and that he will take his son to and from school for the time being.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.