ANDERSON – Two parents alerted The Herald Bulletin on Thursday morning to problems with Anderson Community Schools buses on Wednesday, the first day of the school year.
ACS Superintendent Tim Smith, meanwhile, said "there are always adjustments and hiccups" in school bus transportation the first week of school.
Breanna Kelly, a mother of three, expected her children to be dropped off at home at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. Instead, the bus did not arrive until after 5 p.m. and only one of her children was on it, she said.
According to Kelly, her 7-year-old daughter was dropped off 20 minutes later, but it then took 45 minutes for her to locate her 5-year-old son. She said neither the bus driver nor the school was able to find him during that time.
Denise Crawford, mother of a freshman at Anderson High School and a sixth-grader at Anderson Intermediate School, said her youngest, who is Type-1 diabetic, was dropped off a block-and-a-half from home and arrived more than an hour late.
Crawford said she knew something was wrong initially when her son didn’t call to confirm he had made it home from school. After calling Anderson Community Schools, Anderson Intermediate School and 10th Street Elementary — where students at the intermediate school are shuttled to and from—multiple times, she was finally told the buses didn’t leave until 4:25 p.m., Crawford said.
Her son is supposed to be dropped off at home between 3:45 and 3:50 p.m., according to Crawford. When her son eventually made it home, his blood sugar was at 55, which is well below normal levels, she said.
“If I had known he would be late, I would have asked the school nurse to have him check his blood sugar,” Crawford said, “or had him picked up at school to make sure he would be OK.”
Crawford spoke with intermediate school Principal Ashley Gustin, who told her to keep trying to get in touch with ACS transportation to address the problem.
Smith said he had received no reports of students being dropped off in the wrong place on the first day of school. He explained that any issues or information related to school bus transportation will be broadcast via social media. He also said that ACS's busing would improve quickly.
“The first couple of days, and even the first week or so as we get students enrolled, there are always adjustments and hiccups,” Smith said Wednesday. “We were 20 minutes better this morning, and we expect to be 10-20 minutes better in our evening routes.”
This article will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.