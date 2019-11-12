ANDERSON — The Anderson Park Board has voted to move forward with a proposed $2.7 million bond issue to make improvements to two city parks.
The decision followed a lengthy discussion Tuesday during which the administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. presented a conceptual plan to improve Mays and Athletic parks. Some residents at the meeting expressed their concerns about lack of community input and budget for the proposal.
The Park Board voted unanimously to approve the bond issue of up to $3 million and adopted a resolution appropriating the funds for the park projects.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday will be asked to approve the final two readings of an ordinance authorizing the issuance of the bond by the end of the year.
Attorney Dennis Otter of Bose, McKinney & Evans said what was presented to the Park Board was sufficient to approve the bond.
“The funds will be placed in a construction fund and it will be up to the Park Board how those funds are spent,” he said. “That can be determined at a later date.”
Several residents addressed the Park Board concerning what they would like to see done at Mays Park, asking the Park Board to receive more public input on the project and about maintenance of the facilities.
The mayor said the primary focus of the bond revenues would be improvements to Mays and Athletic parks and that planned improvements at Shadyside Park would come from other available funds.
“The bond money won’t pay for all the improvements,” Broderick said. “We will ask the Redevelopment Commission for additional funding because the improvements are considered an economic development incentive.”
He said the conceptual plans could be tweaked later by the Park Board.
The proposal for Mays Park is to approve the facilities that are all ready there, Katherine Plunkett of HWC consulting said.
She said the plan is to consolidate all the parking on the north side of 10th Street and construct a splash pad and walking trail.
Plunkett said on the south side of 10th Street there would be improvements to the basketball and tennis courts, a pickle ball court and improvements to the existing building.
She said Athletic Park is centrally located and can be made into a regional attraction that will help draw people to downtown Anderson.
The proposal is to extend the riverwalk trail to the east, construct a playground, splash pad and performance stage, Plunkett said.
“We want a balance of features,” Cory Whitesell of HWC said. “There will be a passive recreation space with swings for adults and a blend of activities.
“There will be spaces for all generations,” he said. “We want to make it an anchor park for the city.”
The estimated cost of improvements at Mays Park is $1 million to $1.25 million and $15 million for Athletic Park.
Local resident Primus Mootry said residents would like to see Mays Park made into a first-class tennis training facility for younger children.
Business owner Ben Orcutt said there is a need for a plan for the parks.
“There should be a vision for where we’re headed,” he said. “There is no budget or plan for the projects.”
Orcutt said the conceptual plans included no input from local residents.
Betty Williams, president of the Park Board, said the plans can be changed in the future.
Local resident Stephanie Finney said there is no plan and that several community meetings should take place to develop the projects.
“Take a time out on this bond,” she said.
Broderick said if the bond was not approved the city would not have the ability to move forward with the projects.
Dominic Willis said additional parking should be included at Mays Park and that there needs to be a maintenance plan put in place.
“Mays Park has been neglected for a long time,” he said. “Any improvements would be welcome.”
