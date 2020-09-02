ANDERSON — The first draft of the proposed improvements to Athletic Park has been presented to the Anderson Park Board.
Representatives from HWC Engineering outlined their plans Tuesday for the proposed $15 million park in the downtown area.
Cory Whitesell said the plan was presented to the Anderson Redevelopment Commission in an attempt to obtain some of the necessary funding.
“The question is, how do we pay for it?” he said. “The Park Department will be responsible for operating and maintaining the facility.”
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said Wednesday that Whitesell made a presentation to the Redevelopment Commission but didn’t request a specific funding amount.
“The park is in the Tax Increment Financing District,” he said. “Even if it weren’t in the district, the improvements would be a benefit to the entire district.”
Winkler said the Redevelopment Commission has the available TIF funds for the project.
Whitesell said there are a lot of different ideas for the park.
“It’s close to the river, downtown and Anderson University,” he said. “We want to make it a destination facility for people to visit Anderson.”
Keith Sattler with HWC said there will be a splash pad, walking trails, playgrounds and a pavilion for events.
“It’s in the early stages of development,” he said.
Sattler said the concept is to have a central entrance that will include restrooms that will lead to a splash pad area, several different playgrounds and a pavilion for concerts and events.
The playground as proposed would include rock climbing and a central tower rising to 30 to 40 feet to provide views of the White River and the entire park area. It will include a zip line.
As proposed, the entrance could be off of Milton Avenue.
“We’re looking at several options for the entrance,” Whitesell said. “Milton Avenue is a residential street.”
Asked about the park property, Whitesell said there are significant infrastructure that runs through the park area including water and sewer lines.
“We will have to work around those issues,” he said.
In recent years, Athletic Park has been the site of the annual Anderson Powwow, which was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan is to demolish the existing historic swimming pool that is near Eighth Street.
Whitesell said it would cost an estimated $5 million to repair the swimming pool.
He said the facade could be maintained or a sign placed on the site to recognize the fact that the pool was located on the property.
The Athletic Park pool opened in 1925 at a cost of $59,000, but was permanently closed in 2007 after vandals removed all the copper tubing from the structure.
At one time, Athletic Park hosted the annual Anderson Free Fair which included harness racing before the advent of pari-mutuel wagering in Indiana.
