ANDERSON — Bids ranging from $2.1 million to $2.7 million for the renovation of Mays Park have been taken under advisement by the Anderson Park Board.
The Park Board on Tuesday received seven bids to begin construction of the Mays Park project that is expected to start this fall. The bids did not cover the cost of any splash pad or playground equipment.
The improved park facility at 10th Street and Madison Avenue is expected to be completed by the start of next summer.
The Park Board is expected to award a contract at the Oct. 6 meeting.
Cory Whitesell of HWC Engineering said the company will review the bids and make a recommendation to the board.
Betty Williams, board president, said a special meeting will be scheduled later this month to discuss the bids.
The seven bids were received from the following companies: Fredericks Inc., $2,139,221; J.C. Ripberger Construction, $2,308,000; RL Turner, $2,461,824; Patterson Horth, $2,510,000; Jungclaus-Campbell, $2,514,500; Mattcon General Contractors, $2,522,200; and Morphey Construction, $2,658,000.
HWC Engineering included all the elements of the design for the revitalization of Mays Park that were discussed by the Park Board in May.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. plans to spend an estimated $2 million on improvements to Mays Park.
The conceptual drawing presented for Mays Park by HWC Engineering was similar to one prepared by a consultant for the Westside Concerned Citizens Association.
Both plans have the existing tennis courts revitalized along with the shelter building, skate park and basketball courts on the south side of 10th Street.
A splash pad, playground and walking trail would be located on the north side of 10th Street.
As proposed, there would be two tennis courts and a pickle ball court to the west side of the existing building. The basketball court would be moved to the west and be closer to the skate park.
Whitesell said there could be a community garden east of the basketball courts.
Last year, the Park Board and City Council approved a $2.7 million bond to make improvements at both Mays and Athletic parks.
