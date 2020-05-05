ANDERSON — The Anderson Parks & Recreation Board has approved the plan for improvements to Mays Park that are expected to be completed by next summer. A proposed major park upgrade at Athletic Park will not be finished until 2022.
The Parks Board on Tuesday voted to accept the plan and to move forward with the project adding a splash pad, playground and other features.
Cory Whitesell of HWC Engineers said the planned improvements to the skate park at 10th and Madison Avenue will cost an estimated $500,000 more than originally proposed earlier this year.
The estimated final cost is $2.5 million with the funds coming from a $3 million bond issue the Parks Board refinanced last year.
The design is expected to be finalized in 10 weeks with the bid process set for the fall and the work to be completed by the summer of 2021.
“The architects did a good job of listening to the community,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said of the Mays Park design. “This will benefit the entire community.”
Whitesell said the additional cost was improvements to the planned splash pad and playground area.
As proposed, the splash pad will cover 3,000 square feet and be divided into three sections for toddlers, families and teens.
The 4,500-square-foot playground will include an area for children ages 2 to 5 and a second for children ages 5 to 12.
“We accommodated almost all of the ideas that we talked about, which increased the budget to $2.5 million,” Whitesell said. “The public wanted the splash pad to be the central feature of the park. We accommodated what the public wanted for the feature.”
There will be additional amenities to the skate park. The park will have two refurbished tennis courts and four pickle ball courts. There is also a walking trail on the north side of 10th Street.
Whitesell said the plan includes restroom facilities on both sides of 10th Street and two 30-by-40-foot shelter areas.
If the budget allows, he said, lighting can be included.
“We worked to balance all the input from the community,” Whitesell said. “We’re excited about the opportunity.”
Broderick said the Parks Board would determine the future of the community garden, where at least one resident was requesting the city provide water east of the basketball courts.
When asked about the possibility of closing 10th Street to vehicular traffic, Broderick said that will be considered in the future if there is a need.
Whitesell said the reason to include two restrooms in the plan was to keep children from having to cross 10th Street.
ATHLETIC PARK DESIGN CONTINUES
Across town, at Athletic Park, the city's administration intended to start work this year on improvements costing up to an estimated $14 million.
Broderick said design work on Athletic Park is continuing because of the infrastructure that runs through the site.
Work on the park, located off East Eighth Street, is expected to start in the fall of 2021 and be completed by the summer of 2022, the mayor said.
