ANDERSON – The Anderson Parks Department is planning two community events during the month of May.
The first event is set for Saturday at Warren Miller park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to paint the stone barriers along the road through the park.
Jama Donovan, superintendent of the parks department, said selected local artwork will be used for the barriers. She said some will be a solid color and there will be river rocks for anyone to paint.
Donovan said each person will get 2 river rocks, one to paint and take with them and one to provide for the parks department.
The Park Department will create a social media campaign with the painted rocks and will tag them #andersonrocks on the back side.
Donovan said the rocks will be placed in numerous city parks.
There will be free food for participants and a rain date of May 22.
The department will launch the summer programming on May 27 with a “Meet Us in the Park” event at Jackson Park.
The department is working in a partnership with Children’s Bureau.
There will be Family Fun Totes available that will include a family board game, UNO, a puzzle, bubbles and outdoor toys.
One tote will be available per family and local residents have to register online at www.cityofanderson.com.
There are 96 Family Fun Totes provided to children only between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
There will be vendors from child service agencies to provide information about additional programs and activities.
The Doggy Bag Grill will be on site for purchase of dinner.
