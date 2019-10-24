ANDERSON – Following a lengthy discussion with much input from community members, the Anderson City Council gave initial approval for a proposed bond to upgrade several city parks.
The council voted 7-1 Wednesday to approve the ordinance on the first of three required readings. Council president Rebecca Crumes cast the no vote.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. wants to refinance a 2003 park bond that expires at the end of the year.
Doug Whitham, city controller, said the bond would be for a maximum of $3 million and would have no impact on the local property tax rate.
“We would use the proceeds to move forward and make park improvements,” he said.
The administration hopes to sell the bonds by the end of the year.
“This will benefit kids and senior citizens,” Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said. “It’s great to enhance activities for kids. Parks are a great outlet for kids and the elderly.”
Whitham said there is no exact final cost of the project which includes work at Mays, Shadyside and Athletic parks.
City officials said more details on the proposal will be presented at the Anderson Park Board meeting on Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m. The City Council will consider final adoption of the ordinance on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.
Broderick said administration officials discussed with the council the 2003 bond being paid off earlier this year and refinancing and capturing the money to make quality of life and park improvements.
He said by refinancing the bond the city will receive an estimated $2.7 million to be paid off over 20 years.
“Over the past four years we made improvements in 16 city parks,” Broderick said. “The park budget wouldn’t support all those projects.”
He said the administration talked about two or three bigger projects with the bond proceeds.
Broderick estimated improvement to Mays Park would cost approximately $300,000 and to Shadyside Park an estimated $300,000.
He said the plans for Athletic Park include a splash pad and water feature and the eventual size will be determined by the community.
Broderick said the splash pad and water feature could cost up to $3 million to include the use of some tax increment financing district revenues as an economic development tool.
He said the Anderson Redevelopment Commission is considering spending $5 million in tax increment financing funds on the Nichol Avenue corridor.
Preliminary designs for Athletic Park have an estimated price tag of $14.2 million.
Local resident Lindsey Brown agreed with Broderick that the city needs more facilities but wanted to see a larger development for Athletic Park to attract people.
“The mayor is on the right path,” he said. “The residents want work on Mays Park first and make the west side a priority.”
Broderick said if the bond is approved, work at Mays and Shadyside parks would start in the spring and at Athletic Park in the summer.
Business owner Ben Orcutt said the administration has to present a more detailed plan for how the funds will be used and a plan to maintain the existing park facilities.
Broderick said the Park Board will decide what amenities will be included in an eventual plan.
“There are things that can be done and need to be done,” he said. “We don’t want to lose the opportunity to get $2.5 million to do things people want.”
Crumes said there needs to be a plan for the use of the potential funding and noted the Park Board members are appointed by the mayor.
Broderick said Park Board members are appointed for a term.
“We’re the fiscal body,” Crumes said. “There are a lot of costs that go along with these wonderful projects like insurance and security.
“I want all this to happen, it is great ideas,” she said.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said she is passionate about the parks but wants to see plans for maintenance of the current parks and trails.
“The mayor needs to present more details,” she said.
