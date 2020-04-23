ANDERSON — The Park Place Food Pantry has temporarily closed for seven days after a food pantry volunteer received a presumptive positive diagnosis for the coronavirus.
"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with a trusted public health expert," read a message posted Wednesday to the Park Place Community Center's Facebook page. "We apologize for the inconvenience to our pantry neighbors and thank you for your understanding."
The post also said the pantry plans to reopen on Thursday, April 30, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Any future closures/changes will be announced on the Facebook page.
