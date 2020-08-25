ANDERSON — Food pantries often do not include perishable items, but local residents can get dairy products through the Convoy of Hope at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene this Friday at noon.
The products are able to be provided through a partnership between the church, Prairie Farms and the national Convoy of Hope.
The distribution is the second of two distributions of 1,000 dairy variety boxes, the first of which last Friday saw a long line of cars at the church, many people showing up hours early.
Darren Copeland, public relations manager for Prairie Farms, said the program is in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture.
Each of the dairy boxes includes two gallons of milk, four gallons of flavored drink, cheese and cottage cheese.
“We have had several of these going on around the state,” Copeland said. “We’re proud to partner with the Convoy of Hope.”
He said Prairie Farms is working with several organizations in this time of need because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This program has been great,” Copeland said. “There is a lot of need.”
Joe Dagostino, senior pastor at Anderson First Church, said the dairy variety boxes are being distributed to anyone who has a need.
He said Convoy of Hope evaluated the 46016 ZIP code area around the church and contacted Prairie Farms.
“There has been plenty of nonperishable food available at the food pantries and distributions,” Dagostino said. “There have not been a lot of perishable items.”
Alex Ramirez, 16, a church member, was helping to distribute the boxes Friday.
“I wanted to come out and help,” he said. “This church helps a lot in the community.”
Kay McCullough said the distribution will help a great deal.
“This is overwhelming,” she said. “I have been going to the food giveaway since the quarantine started.”
Brenda McKinney, who is feeding a family of five including three grandchildren, said the dairy products will come in handy and the distribution is very important.
“I really appreciate this,” she said. “Both my husband and I are on disability.
“I was surprised when I heard about this,” McKinney said. “This sends the right message to the community. More people need to get back in church.”
Volunteer Terri Dishon has been attending the church since 1979. She arrived at 9:30 a.m. Friday to work as a greeter.
“I’m not really surprised,” she said of the number of people who volunteered and lined up for the distribution.
“This shows that we really do need each other,” Dishon said. “When there is a need we need to reach out and help.”
