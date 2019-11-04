ANDERSON – Four years ago, 29% of the registered voters in the municipal elections cast ballots for mayor in Anderson, Elwood and Alexandria.
This year, the leaders of the Madison County Republican and Democratic parties expect the Election Day turnout to be in the 20% range.
There are 48,861 people eligible to cast ballots this year – 36,550 people registered to vote in Anderson; 3,357 registered in Pendleton and 3,215 in the city of Alexandria. A total of 884 people are registered to vote in the only Elwood city council race.
A total of 2,773 ballots have already been cast, according to the Madison County Clerk’s Office on Monday. There were 1,960 mail-in absentee ballots cast, 667 people voted in person, 145 people voted by traveling board and one by email.
Ludy Watkins, chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party, expects the turnout in Anderson to be between 18% and 20%.
“I’m hoping for a high turnout,” she said. “But realistically it will be about 20%.”
Watkins expects the turnout to be slighter higher in Alexandria, possibly 20% to 22%.
Russ Willis, chairman of the Madison County Republican Party, expects the turnout countywide to be in the 20% range.
Four years ago, 3,200 ballots were cast prior to Election Day. Some of the decline can be attributed to the fact that there is no mayoral contest in Elwood.
Recent municipal elections have seen a downward trend in early voting. The number in 2011 was 4,778 and in 2007 there were 5,336.
ON THE BALLOTS
Anderson and Alexandria voters will be electing mayors.
Incumbent Democrat Thomas Broderick Jr. is challenged by Republican Rick Gardner and Libertarian Rob Jozwiak for Anderson mayor.
In Alexandria, where Democrat Ron Richardson is not seeking re-election, voters will be choosing between Democrat Penny Stevens and Republican Todd Naselroad.
Elwood incumbent Democrat Todd Jones is unopposed for a second term as mayor. There is only one council seat on the Elwood ballot, with Republican Kira Wilkerson challenging Democratic incumbent Sam Tyner.
In Alexandria, the race for clerk/treasurer is between Republican Darcy VanErman and Democrat Angie Remington. There is one council race in Alexandria’s 3rd District between incumbent Democrat Bob Stinson and Republican Wendi Goens.
There are five contested races for seats on the Anderson City Council.
Incumbent Democrats Ty Bibbs and Rebecca Crumes are seeking re-election to at-large seats with Rick Muir. No Republicans filed for the office and the only challenger is Libertarian Brandon Collings.
Incumbent Republican Jennifer Culp is being challenged for the District 1 seat by Democrat Tim Funk; Republican Jon Bell in District 3 is opposed by Democrat Electra Young.
Incumbent Democrat Lance Stephenson in District 5 is running for the third time against Republican Art Pepelea Jr. In District 2, Republican Katie Jackson is challenging Democratic incumbent Donna Davis.
