ANDERSON — As Erv Rockhill filled out his Peace Corps application in 1965, he paused over the question about his marital status before checking “engaged,” much to the surprise of his intended, Lois Rockhill, who had yet to receive a formal proposal amid their whirlwind romance.
Thus began the two-year honeymoon and adventure of a lifetime for the Rockhills, now in their late 70s.
“I had not been a person who traveled prior to that, and neither was Erv. It was a new experience,” Lois Rockhill said.
The Rockhills are among hundreds of thousands of former Peace Corps volunteers who have served in 141 nations looking back on their time abroad over the 60 years of the program’s existence.
“It was fairly new at the time we joined, which added a lot of excitement to the thing,” Rockhill said.
Rockhill had just completed her bachelor’s degree in social work and psychology at what was then Anderson College, while Erv Rockhill had just completed his sophomore year when they landed in Ankara, Turkey. They made their way to Tekyol, a village with a population of about 500 in the eastern regions of the country.
The Rockhills had gone through hours and hours of training in Turkish only to be taken to a village where the primary languages were Kurdish and Lezgian, Rockhill said.
Their charge, she said, was community development in the farming community where the primary cash crop was tobacco. A two-hour walk from the nearest town, Erv Rockhill once accompanied a Tekyol villager to the big city of Ezurum where they bought 200 chickens to bring back on the train.
“I suppose our thought was this would help with the village chicken population, to give them more access to meat. I think mostly, meat was for company,” she said. “I think a lot of things are more westernized now but then not as much.”
A Muslim community, most of the women there had never left the village, Rockhill said.
On one occasion, she watched her neighbors build a second floor onto their house. The very pregnant woman of the house was expected to hoist the dirt to the second floor on her back while the men did the construction, she said.
About a year in, Rockhill said, the village was rocked by an earthquake, one the villagers still talk about because people died, and a nearby town was flattened. After being evacuated, the couple thought they would return to their mudbrick home in the village, but the entire area was too unstable, she said.
At the time of the earthquake, Rockhill was out with other women to do laundry in an irrigation ditch. But Erv Rockhill felt the brunt of the temblor.
“A wall kind of opened up and closed,” she said.
The couple was transferred to Ezurum where the university had an association with the University of Nebraska. Unsure what to do with the couple after their stay in Tekyol was cut short, the Peace Corps put them up in an apartment and assigned them the less exciting work of cataloging books for the University of Nebraska, Rockhill said.
“That was a bit boring other than the fact that we got to interact with the Turkish people as well and hear their stories,” she said.
But even the big city was not quite what the Rockhills were used to.
“The way you had hot water, you built a little fire,” Rockhill said.
The Rockhills returned to Turkey 25 years later to find a great deal had changed, including that Tekyol now had running water and electricity.
“Electricity was a big thing because it meant they had things they could plug in. They had radio. They had refrigerators,” Rockhill said. “It opened the world to the village. They knew about the world because of television.”
The Rockhills still keep up with the goings-on in Tekyol and Turkey in general through Facebook. One young man even took the couple on a virtual tour of modern-day Tekyol, Rockhill said.
“I can get on and see what’s going on there. They have a nice school. They have a beautiful mosque,” she said. “Some of it looked the same. But some of it has been modernized.”
Rockhill recalled missing her family while in Tekyol. With a two-hour walk into town, phone calls were few and far between, she said.
“Mostly we had a tape player and would tape something and sent it home, and they would tape something and send it back,” she said.
Upon returning to the U.S., Rockhill became a social worker while her husband returned to Anderson College to complete his degree in preparation for work as a certified public accountant, which he still does. Rockhill’s career also included becoming a hospital chaplain and finally retiring nine years ago as executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana.
From her Peace Corps experience, Rockhill said she learned self-awareness and that people, no matter where they are, have similar needs.
“It was a tremendous experience. I would never trade it.”
