YPSILANTI, Mich. — Like many young people, Wabash College student Michael Foster wasn’t sure what he wanted to do after earning his degree in French language studies and English until he attended a campus presentation by a representative from the Peace Corps’ Chicago office at the urging of a professor.
“One of my professors in college used the Peace Corps to learn about languages outside the United States,” the Anderson native said. “Because so many places in Africa speak French, he thought it would be a good way to learn about that part of the world.”
In 2001, Foster, now 42, packed up his bags and headed for Madagascar to teach English. Though he’d been to France, it was his first experience in the developing world.
“It was a very eye-opening, very humbling experience, probably the best experience of my life up to date,” he said. “You just see how different the culture is, how different the life is, the infrastructure is.”
Prior to leaving, Foster said, he tried to learn as much about Madagascar as he could, even visiting the Indianapolis Zoo to familiarize himself with the wildlife he was likely to encounter.
“It was amazing to learn about people from another part of the world and the animals and plants you see in National Geographic,” he said.
In addition to teaching English, Foster hosted and did public health demonstrations with health care volunteers, led a Boy Scouts troop and hosted a bilingual radio program with a Malagasy friend on Fridays.
“You become a good ambassador to the country about American culture. A lot of these people have never seen a Caucasian before except what they see on television,” he said.
Though Peace Corps volunteers typically serve for two years, Foster’s post was cut short by a year when he was evacuated to Nairobi, Kenya, by the U.S. State Department amid civil unrest cause by an upcoming election.
“The country was pretty much split into two different factions,” he said.
However, the experience left Foster a changed man.
“It really made me become independent, more self-sufficient, more aware of difference around me,” he said. “It made me more of a global citizen. It made me aware of inequality, issues of colonialism, multiculturalism.”
Foster said he learned how it felt to be a minority.
“It became very visible to me all the problems that we deal with in our society today,” he said.
The experience helped him solidify what he would do with his life, Foster said. Taking advantage of Peace Corps scholarships, he earned a doctorate degree in French and education and now prepares future foreign language teachers as a professor at Eastern Michigan University.
“The Peace Corps really was the foundation for all of that,” he said.
Fran Trietzenberg Carrico, Foster’s chemistry teacher at Anderson High School, said she believes Foster was well suited to joining the Peace Corps because of the value ingrained at home.
“Michael was raised in a large Catholic family and has a well developed sense of service and duty,” she said.
