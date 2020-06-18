ANDERSON — In honor of Juneteenth, the day enslaved African Americans in the United States gained freedom in 1865, a celebration and peaceful protest will be conducted at Jackson Park, 22nd Street and Raible Avenue, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Anderson City Councilman Ollie Dixon is an organizer of this event, along with Tamie Dixon-Tatum and William Orr. Dixon said one of the main goals of the celebration is to register people to vote.
“(The organizers) want to get prepared for this election coming up, and they want to make sure voices are heard not only in objection to police brutality and racism, (but) they want to talk about how everyone can join in and bring in some kind of answers and resolves to these social ills,” Dixon said.
This year marks 155 years since Union Gen. Gordon Granger went to Galveston, Texas, to tell enslaved blacks that they were free and the Civil War was over. This came two months after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia, and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation Jan. 1, 1863.
The Emancipation Proclamation stated that all enslaved people in Confederate states “are, and henceforward shall be free.” At the time of the proclamation, there were few Union soldiers to enforce it. With the arrival of Granger in Texas, though, and the surrender of Lee, Union troops were finally strong enough to ensure the freedom of all those enslaved.
Currently, 48 states, including Indiana, recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday or a day of observance.
Anderson resident Larry Russell believes it’s important to recognize Juneteenth because of the length of time it took after the Emancipation Proclamation for enslaved African Americans to be freed.
“It should be recognized … because for at least two years (after the proclamation) they were still slaves,” Russell said.
In wake of the recent deaths of African Americans including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, at the hands of police, many have been pushing to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday along with calls to end racism, especially in policing and courts.
Dixon hopes to see a variety of different people from diverse backgrounds come together at the celebration so everyone can learn about the concerns black community members have.
“Many of those social ills of yesterday still exist today, and people want to know what is taking the general public so long to realize that black people are still suffering many of the ills that they have suffered before,” Dixon said.
