ANDERSON — An unidentified man was struck by a car and killed Monday while walking along Ind. 236.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the accident took place at 9:38 p.m. in the 4700 block of Ind. 236.
Mellinger said the car was driven by Vickie Sue Horton-Wasson, 54. She told deputies the pedestrian was walking eastbound on Ind. 236 and stumbled into the road just as Horton-Wasson reached where the man was walking.
A witness told deputies the man was observed walking westbound, with traffic, about that time and he was walking in and out of traffic.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay-Noone said Tuesday her office is not able to identify the man and is using fingerprints to make the identification.
She said the man died from blunt force trauma to the head.
