Pedestrian dies after being hit by train

ANDERSON — Authorities are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit and killed by a train Friday afternoon.
The identity of the person killed has not been released, pending notification of family members, according to a press release by the Anderson Police Department.
The APD Crash Team is investigating the fatality that occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Main Street near the CSX rail yard, according to the press release.
Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said the pedestrian killed is a male, but no other information about the individual is available pending an identification and notification of the person's family members.
