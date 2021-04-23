Pedestrian dies after being hit by train

ANDERSON — Authorities are investigating the death of a pedestrian hit and killed by a train Friday afternoon.

The identity of the person killed has not been released, pending notification of family members, according to a press release by the Anderson Police Department.

The APD Crash Team is investigating the fatality that occurred around 4:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of Main Street near the CSX rail yard, according to the press release.

Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said the pedestrian killed is a male, but no other information about the individual is available pending an identification and notification of the person's family members. 

