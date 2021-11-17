ANDERSON — A 44-year-old Alexandria man died last week when he was struck by a car, according to the Madison County coroner’s office.
Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott said Tuesday that Dustin Porter died of injuries when he was struck Nov. 11 on Ind. 32 between Edgewood and Lapel.
A vehicle owned by Porter later was found by Madison County sheriff's deputies on the east side of Anderson.
Dispatch was notified at 5:08 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck on Ind. 32, east of the intersection with County Road 675 West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department.
According to the release, the male pedestrian was walking in the traffic lane on the north side of the state highway.
Maj. Joey Cole said Wednesday that a witness reported seeing someone walking on the north side of Ind. 32 and that Porter was missing a shoe at the crash scene.
Cole said that at 7:17 a.m. Nov. 11, dispatch received a call that a vehicle was off the road on Union Road near the intersection of County Road 200 South
Union Road is a dead-end street off 200 South near Interstate 69 in Union Township.
Cole said the car registration showed Porter owned the vehicle, and a shoe in the vehicle matched the shoe found where Porter was struck by the car on the west side of Edgewood.
Video obtained from a convenience store on East 53rd Street showed Porter inside the store wearing only one shoe.
Cole said the case remains under investigation.
