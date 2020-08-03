PENDLETON — No sooner had 27-year-old Mark Hall pulled out his one-page, full-color plan for the planning committee he hoped to impress in 2002, Dan Joyce, now-retired principal at Pendleton Heights Middle School knew this was the person he wanted to hire as his right-hand man.
“He was just such a thinker. And I see that even now that he processes things really well now and thinks things through,” Joyce said. “I just think he does a great job of listening to all angles of things, weighing things. He doesn’t just come to snap decisions.”
These are among the many reasons Joyce said he believes the South Madison Community Schools’ board of trustees made the right decision when they named Hall superintendent in May following the retirement of Joe Buck.
“I see him being around a long time,” he said. “He was Mr. Buck’s right-hand man, and he got some great training there because he was a great superintendent as well.”
Preparing for the reopening of schools Thursday, Hall took over July 1 as South Madison’s instructional leader amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
What will make Hall effective, Joyce said, is he is always ahead of the game when it comes to research and the latest education technology. And he’s an effective communicator able to keep stakeholders happy, he said.
“Things never snuck up on him,” he said. “He just doesn’t get all worked up. He stays steady, makes solid decisions, with no emotionality into it. That will serve him and that will serve the students of South Madison well.”
Born 45 years ago in Muncie, the son of Delaware Community Schools Superintendent Steve Hall, South Madison’s newest superintendent decided early that he would go into the family business. His brother, Mike Hall, is principal at Westfield Middle School in Westfield.
“Just about my entire family is in education,” he said. ““When I was a teacher, my dad was an elementary principal. Long after I was gone, he became a superintendent. When I was growing up, he was an elementary principal, and I saw the impact he had with the community and the kids.”
Once he made the decision to work in education, Hall said, he almost immediately decided his goal was to become an administrator.
“I think that my skill set matched that pretty well. I like having an impact on a larger school community, school operations,” he said.
One of the benefits of naming him superintendent, Hall said, is his broad experience in several positions throughout the district.
“I think I have a pretty wide level of experience, and I think I have a good perspective of what occurs in the schools,” he said.
Starting his career in education teaching industrial technology at the middle and high school levels, Hall served as Pendleton Heights High School principal from 2010 to 2018 when he was tapped to become assistant superintendent.
“I have been fortunate to work my way up the ranks in South Madison,” the Pendleton resident said.
Hall said his goal as South Madison’s superintendent is to maintain and grow on the legacy left by his predecessor.
“He left us in a very healthy financial position,” he said. “Our test scores speak for themselves. There’s no question that the Pendleton school system is sought out by many, many families.”
Board President Chris Boots, who was in the same position when Buck was named superintendent, said he and his colleagues aimed for stability when they hired Hall.
“We have always worked very, very hard at trying to control our culture at Pendleton,” he said. “Mark is very level-headed. He possesses a lot of wisdom, he measures his words before he speaks, and he is very well liked by the teachers and staff. He, more than any other administrator I have ever worked with, embraces technology. He’s known for that throughout the district.”
In the interview for the job, Boots said, Hall was asked whether he was up to taking over the helm in the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, something with which even his mentor had no experience.
“He said ‘it does not scare me. It is a challenge that we all will work together to overcome.’”
Buck said Hall presented an opportunity for a seamless transition at a very challenging time.
“I believe the board of school trustees made a great choice in naming Dr. Hall as the next superintendent of South Madison Community School Corp.,” he said. “I am confident he will continue the great working relationship that has been established with the School Board and the Classroom Teachers Association.”
