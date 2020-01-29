PENDLETON — The Pendleton Town Council on Wednesday fired the public works director before naming an interim town manager.
The council voted 3-2 to fire Jeff Barger effective immediately before a 4-1 vote naming Rachel Christenson, the town’s assistant planning director. No reason was given for Barger’s termination, but he has come under fire for nepotism after his son, Hunter Barger, was hired to work with the town’s street department.
Christenson said she will work with the council to determine how Barger’s workload will be dispersed.
“I’ll be heavily relying on our department heads and our planning staff to help us move forward,” she said.
She replaces Tim McClintick, who resigned earlier this month after 41 years of service with the town.
Town officials will post a job description and application online for the permanent town manager position.
Barger, who was charged with permit inspections and code enforcement, did not attend the meeting and was not available for comment.
But his mother-in-law, Charlene Allen, who did attend the meeting, said the firing was unjustified.
“It’s a personal vendetta,” she said. “Jeff did not hire (Hunter), and he’s not his supervisor. Hunter doesn’t do anything that anyone would think of as threatening.”
Council members Jessica Smith and Robert Jones voted against Barger’s firing, saying that decision should be left at least to a new interim, if not permanent, town manager.
“I do not feel this is the appropriate time to make changes when we’re in a transition phase,” Smith said. “I see this as nothing more than fulfilling political promises.”
“I think we’re making a rushed decision,” Jones said.
Newly elected Councilman Steve Denny voted against naming Christenson interim town manager.
“This vote could have come last week when we had a meeting set,” he said.
Denny said he was elected to effect change.
“I feel that we’re going in the wrong direction,” he said.
