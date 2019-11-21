PENDLETON – Fall Creek Township Trustee Fred Gaskill is working with the towns of Pendleton and Ingalls in an effort to consolidate fire protection services amid declining tax revenues.
Indiana law allows for the area served by a fire protection territory to extend beyond a specified geographical or political boundary, such as a city, township or county.
For many years, Fall Creek Township and the town of Pendleton have shared the costs of fire protection, including vehicles, equipment and fire station, with the township contributing 55% and the town kicking in 45%, Gaskill said.
“During that time, we’ve had a really great relationship with the town of Pendleton,” he told the Pendleton Town Council on Nov. 14.
The Pendleton Town Council unanimously agreed to split the payment to contract with Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP, to explore the costs and benefits of setting up a fire protection territory. For now, the costs will be split between the town and Fall Creek Township, but there is a possibility Ingalls will be asked to share in the expenses.
One of the advantages of becoming a fire protection territory is that it becomes an independent taxing body able to generate revenue.
If approved, the new fire protection territory would be expected to be in place by 2022.
As with many taxing bodies, Gaskill said, tax increment financing and the tax circuit breaker have caused funding to the township to decline considerably over the years. TIF districts allow municipalities to capture the tax increases on improved properties within predesignated geographical areas, and the circuit breaker since 2010 has placed caps between 1% and 3%, depending on the type of property, on taxes that can be collected.
In fact, the funding has decreased to the point that Fall Creek Township will be left with only $9,000 by the end of the year, he said.
“If there’s any increases, we won’t have the resources to buy protection from the town of Pendleton,” he said. “If it gets too costly for us, we will have to find other ways to find protection.”
Pendleton Fire Chief Jeff Moore said his department about half the time arrives at incidents calling for mutual aid before the Ingalls Fire Department does.
“Ingalls, logistically, can’t make a run to the interstate for crashes,” he said.
Pendleton Town Council President Jessica Smith said the area already was functioning as a fire territory but needs to go through the steps to formalize the arrangement.
“We’re just not getting that monetary gain from being a territory,” she said.
She said there can be problems with forming a fire protection territory, using some missteps made by the town of Lapel as an example.
“There’s very specific timing that has to take place when forming a territory,” she said. “The longer we delay setting something like this up, the more expensive it is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.