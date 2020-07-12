PENDLETON — The commencement ceremony for the Pendleton Heights High School Class of 2020 was held under sunny skies Sunday afternoon at the football stadium, although the more than 300 seniors became official graduates in May while schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Each senior was allowed to have seven guests, who brought their own lawn chairs to view the ceremony.
Valedictorian Daniel Aker, Salutatorian Austin Davis, class president Emma Caldwell and vice president Anna Childers addressed their classmates.
In addition, the Class of 1970 was honored in the ceremony.
