PENDLETON — Starting Thursday, Pendleton Heights High School and Pendleton Heights Middle School will go all-virtual because of a spike in the number of students who have tested positive for COVID-19.
South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Hall said officials hope to bring students back to in-person instruction on Aug. 30. He said the district would have gone virtual on Monday because of the spread of COVID-19 in Madison County, but officials decided to go ahead and make the temporary change earlier.
“We’ve got a large number of students under quarantine because of positive cases last week.”
Hall said 25 students have tested positive at the high school and nine at the middle school over the past week. District policy dictates that buildings go virtual once positivity rates reach 1%.
