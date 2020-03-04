PENDLETON — An inmate serving an 80-year sentence for a double homicide in White County was found dead in his prison cell on Tuesday.
Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said David Scott Rodenbarger, 28, of Delphi, died from asphyxia due to hanging.
She said Rodenbarger used a bed sheet to hang himself in his cell at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. He was the only occupant of the cell and he was later found by a guard, Noone said. His time of death was listed as 1:51 a.m.
In 20015, Rodenbarger pleaded guilty but mentally ill to murder and criminal confinement charges in the death of his 6-year-old half sister Jillian Haskins and 41-year-old mother, Michelle “Shelly” Haskins, in 2013. Both were stabbed to death.
The murders occurred inside Michelle Haskins' home near Monticello, about 25 miles northeast of Lafayette.
At the time of the murder, Indiana State Police reported that Michelle Haskins managed to phone 911 before her death. Her daughter was rushed to White County Memorial Hospital in Monticello, where she was later pronounced dead.
Before the murders, Rodenbarger, who was 20, was diagnosed and treated for schizophrenia, according to authorities.
During the criminal proceedings, a judge had ruled that Rodenbarger was not competent to stand trial and he was ordered to receive medical treatment. He later admitted to the stabbings.
Rodenbarger apologized for killing his half sister and mother at his sentencing and said words could not express how he felt about their deaths.
