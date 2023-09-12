PENDLETON — The presence of the bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease has led to more than 60 lawsuits from Pendleton Correctional Facility inmates who claim they've suffered respiratory ailments and other illnesses.
One inmate died from Legionnaires' disease Dec. 3, 2021, and the Indiana Department of Correction has been pledging for more than a year to take action to limit inmate exposure to contaminated water. A DOC spokesperson would not comment on the current status of that effort.
In most of the lawsuits, inmates complain of respiratory problems. The inmates typically have filed grievances at the prison. When those complaints have been dismissed, they've follow up with appeals to the DOC and eventually federal lawsuits.
One Pendleton inmate said he had filed three grievances. In December 2022 he wrote, “This has been going on for months now and I don’t know why my grievances are not being responded to.”
Those grievances accompanied a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana on Sept. 8. He was joined by four other inmates seeking adequate medical care and replacement of lead piping.
The inmate who filed the three grievances requested hiring of National Guard personnel to “fulfill the role for the empty vacancy of Indiana Department of Corrections employees and Centurion Medical Provider employees.”
Centurion has a contract with the DOC to provide medical services.
Department spokesperson Brandi Pahl said she could not comment on pending litigation. Instead, she resent a press release from April 2022.
“Once Legionella (bacteria) was detected in the facility, IDOC staff immediately began working to find the source of the bacteria. IDOC worked closely with Indiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to properly respond to this outbreak. Samples were collected from fixtures, such as shower heads and water from the facility, and some did show the presence of Legionella.
“IDOC also took immediate steps to limit further exposure to the bacteria for both staff and incarcerated individuals by installing point of use filters on shower heads within the facility, which provide a barrier against waterborne contaminants, including Legionella bacteria, allowing the incarcerated population to shower safely.
"In addition, staff began working on a long-term, facility-wide plan to further treat the water in the facility with a mixed oxidant solution system to eliminate Legionella from the water supply.
That DOC response has not halted inmate lawsuits.
One of the first, filed by five inmates, was dismissed in April when the inmates failed to pay $350 in filing fees. Judge James Patrick Hanlon ordered that $281.41 be withheld from one of the inmate’s trust accounts.
In one of the earlier filings in that case, the DOC denied wrongdoing: “If plaintiffs suffered damages, plaintiffs’ alleged damages were the result of their own acts or omissions or the acts or omissions of a third party.”
Third parties cited in a federal lawsuit against the DOC include the town of Ingalls and Aqua Indiana, both involved with supplying water and maintaining the water system.
That lawsuit also points to DOC’s alleged failure to conduct water tests on aging pipes.
Filed by an inmate who has since finished serving his sentence, the complaint claims that the state's failure “to conduct regular testing and maintenance of PCF’s community water system led to an oversight in the development of dead legs — sections of potable water piping systems that have been altered, abandoned, or capped such that water either cannot flow through them, or flows through very slowly or infrequently.”
The suit adds that the “failure to conduct regular testing and maintenance of PCF’s community water system led to the deterioration of certain water pipes, and eventually to the distribution of unsafe water throughout PCF.”