D918A6ED-7502-465F-A79F-41A2A21C9F02.jpeg

MARKELVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one driver dead at the scene and sent his 9-year-old passenger to the hospital.

According to a press release, the crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Ind. 109 and Gilmore Road in Adams Township.

A 2007 Nissan Maxima, driven by Shane Reddington, 28, of Pendleton, was traveling southbound on Ind. 109 and crossed the center line, striking a 2015 Toyota Tundra traveling north.

Major Joey Cole said the accident was a near head-on collision.

Reddington was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, his 9-year-old daughter, was taken to a local hospital with a fractured collar bone.

The driver of the pickup truck, Cody Coffey, 34, of Anderson, refused treatment at the scene but was also taken to a local hospital.

Assisting at the scene was Adams Township Fire Territory, Madison County Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.

​Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

Tags

Trending Video

Senior Reporter covering Anderson and Madison County government, politics and auto racing for The Herald Bulletin. Has been working as a journalist in central Indiana since 1977.