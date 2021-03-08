MARKELVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one driver dead at the scene and sent his 9-year-old passenger to the hospital.
According to a press release, the crash happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday at Ind. 109 and Gilmore Road in Adams Township.
A 2007 Nissan Maxima, driven by Shane Reddington, 28, of Pendleton, was traveling southbound on Ind. 109 and crossed the center line, striking a 2015 Toyota Tundra traveling north.
Major Joey Cole said the accident was a near head-on collision.
Reddington was pronounced dead at the scene and his passenger, his 9-year-old daughter, was taken to a local hospital with a fractured collar bone.
The driver of the pickup truck, Cody Coffey, 34, of Anderson, refused treatment at the scene but was also taken to a local hospital.
Assisting at the scene was Adams Township Fire Territory, Madison County Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana State Police.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.