ANDERSON — Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone said the preliminary cause of death for a man who was discovered deceased inside his Pendleton mobile home by his live-in girlfriend is a single gunshot wound to the head.
The manner of death has been ruled a homicide, Noone said.
Michael C. Beard, 33, of Pendleton died Oct. 18.
A security system captured both audio and video inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Scott Bertram, a detective with the Pendleton Police Department.
Austin J. Frawley, 25, a longtime friend of Beard’s, is accused of killing Beard.
“Austin confessed to shooting Michael,” Bertram wrote in the affidavit.
Frawley showed officers where he changed clothing after the shooting and where he “threw the gun,” according to the affidavit. He said he shot Beard with a 9 mm handgun, which Bertram noted was the caliber of shell casing officers found at the scene.
In 2001, Beard, who was 16, was convicted of killing 12-year-old Wesley Troxell in a gang-related beating on Nov. 14, 2000.
Beard admitted to striking Troxell – a close friend – repeatedly in the chest as part of a gang ritual. He was waived to adult court where he pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness and reckless homicide.
At the time of the incident, Beard told police he was involved with The Six, a gang active in the neighborhood around East 29th Street, and Troxell wanted to join.
Beard told authorities he hit Troxell six times on Nov. 13, 2000, to initiate him into the gang. When Troxell wanted out of the gang the next day, Beard hit him again, but only made it to five blows before Troxell collapsed.
Beard was given an eight-year prison sentence for Troxell’s death.
