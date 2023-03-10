ANDERSON — A Pendleton woman has entered into a plea agreement for taking her daughter to Florida in violation of a child custody order.
Ashley Laing, 35, pleaded guilty Friday in Madison County Circuit Court Division 6 to a felony charge of interference with custody, and the state dismissed a charge of kidnapping.
Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Laing to 18 months to be served on probation. He ordered her to pay $2,800 to the county for the cost of her extradition from Florida.
The father of the 3-year-old girl testified that Laing has caused emotional hardship and prevented bonding with his daughter.
“She continues to drive a wedge between us,” he said.
Madison County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 7800 block of South Rosebud Drive in Pendleton to take a report of a missing child on Oct. 20, 2022.
The child's father told officers that Laing had not given him the child and was in violation of a recent child custody order providing him with full custody.
The custody order was issued in Madison County Circuit Court Division 3 on Oct. 18. The father suspected Laing left the state with the child in her red 2018 Chevy Cruze.
Deputy Grant Stephens in a probable cause affidavit stated deputies were dispatched on Oct. 18 to the Pendleton address with the father to take custody that evening.
Stephens spoke with Laing’s mother and was told that Laing was terrified of the girl’s father.
Contact was made with Laing by telephone and she told Stephens she was not even in the same country.
With the assistance of AT&T, Stephens was able to locate Laing in at a motel in Clearwater, Florida.
With the assistance of the Clearwater Police Department, she was taken into custody. The child was found unharmed.