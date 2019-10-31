PENDLETON — A bomb threat called in to Pendleton Heights High School this summer has been linked to a 16-year-old student.
Police say the Pendleton Heights student asked her boyfriend in California to call the threat in "so she could leave school early."
The bomb threat was made Aug. 28 by telephone, according to a press release from Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer. Students and staff were evacuated, and a search was conducted by Indiana State Police Bomb dogs, Madison County police dogs, Homeland Security and local officers.
Ryan Baker, a school resource officer, subpoenaed call logs from three mobile carriers to determine the originating call, Farrer wrote in the press release.
Baker traced the call to Martinez, California, and then contacted the mother of the 16-year-old caller.
The woman told police that her son was having an online relationship with a 16-year-old girl in Pendleton and that he had made the call so she could leave school early, according to the press release.
"There never was a bomb and no other students were involved," Farrer wrote.
Baker contacted the Contra Costa County, California, District Attorney's Office and requested charges be filed against the 16-year-old living there. He also requested a Class A misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice through the Madison County Juvenile Court against the Pendleton student.
