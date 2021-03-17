Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.