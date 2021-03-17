PENDLETON — The 10 local residents attending a public hearing on vote centers all voiced support for the concept.
The Madison County Election Board conducted the third of four scheduled public hearings on implementation of a vote center plan Wednesday evening at Pendleton Heights High School.
The final public hearing is set for March 31 at 6 p.m. at the Madison County Government Center, 16 E. Ninth St., Anderson.
Both the Madison County Council and Board of County Commissioners have voted to approve adoption of the vote centers and to provide $573,750 to purchase an additional 150 voting machines.
Mary Jo Heath, who worked at both the early voting and November election in Pendleton, said once people get used to the concept they will like it.
“We had people voting from Elwood, Alexandria and Summitville,” she said of the early voting. “They were stopping on their way home from work and appreciated it.”
Madison County Clerk Olivia Pratt said it will eliminate precinct-based voting and the proposal being considered calls for 29 vote centers on Election Day and eight satellite locations for early voting.
“The main goal is to make voting accessible to voters in Madison County,” she said.
Election Board member Russ Willis, chairman of the county’s Republican Party, said what has been presented is a preliminary plan.
“It won’t be finalized until the final public hearing,” he said.
Forty-four of Indiana’s 92 counties use vote centers.
“Probably more counties are looking at adopting vote centers,” Willis said. “Only two counties that have vote centers have not seen an increase in voting.”
Pendleton resident Joyce Gaskill said an attempt to adopt vote centers in Madison County eight years ago failed by one vote on the Election Board.
Willis said adoption has to be a unanimous vote by the Election Board.
Gaskill said moving to vote centers will save the county money in the long run.
Instead of needing about 500 people to work the polls on an Election Day, the number at vote centers is estimated at 150, Willis said.
Responding to a question concerning tabulation of the votes, Pratt said the paper ballot is the backup if there is a problem with the software.
Resident Kyle Pierce said the concept is a great idea.
“I appreciate you doing things to encourage voting,” he said.
When asked if there were negative comments at the other public hearing, Pratt said no one had opposed the vote center concept.
However, Willis said, there were some concerns expressed about the early voting locations.
“We want to place the satellite locations where there is activity taking place,” he said. “People going shopping or traveling to and from work.”
Election board change
Newly elected Madison County Democratic Party Chairman Thomas Newman Jr. has replaced former chairwoman Ludy Watkins on the Election Board.
Newman said he supports the vote center concept.
“I want to continue the great work that Ludy (Watkins) did on the vote center concept,” he said.
