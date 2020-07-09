PENDLETON — Seventeen-year-old Anna Robertson was an exception to every rule, according to her mom, Dinah Wright. Her stepdad, Chris Wright, said she loved better than most adults he knew.
She would have attended Anderson University this fall on a full ride scholarship. She graduated from high school in three years, and would have walked across the stage at Pendleton Heights High School on Sunday to receive her diploma.
On July 1, though, Robertson’s life was cut short in a car accident on the southbound lanes of Interstate 69 in Fishers.
Dinah Wright said Robertson and her boyfriend, Marcus Padgett, 19, died while trying to avoid tire debris in the road. Padgett, who was driving, swerved to miss the debris, when he lost control of the car and the car was hit by a semi truck.
Robertson was described in comments to a Facebook post by Dinah as selfless, always there for people, mature and above all, loving. Her mother said this was always ironic, considering Robertson battled with depression.
“When I say she battled depression, I mean there were times that we weren’t sure if we were going to be able to get her through it,” Dinah Wright said. “She’d come home and cry on her own if she was upset about something, but she wouldn’t ever let people know.”
Without a doubt in her mind, Padgett and Robertson were soulmates, the mother said. So while she will grieve, she knows her daughter died with the one who loved her most.
“You just saw the sparkle, and you saw a true, genuine happiness,” Dinah Wright said about when Robertson and Padgett were together.
At the funeral Tuesday, Robertson’s father, Carey Robertson, said “love like Anna did,” and Dinah Wright said that could not be more true.
“She leaves behind one of the most beautiful legacies,” Dinah Wright said. ““She accomplished more in her lifetime not just academically, but emotionally. She really just exemplified what it meant to be a truly unconditional, giving human.”
