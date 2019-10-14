PENDLETON – Town council, which plans to impose impact fees on new housing developments, unanimously agreed Thursday to have an engineering firm conduct studies of the effects of such development on streets and parks.
Town Attorney Alex Intermill said the council must form an impact fee committee or review board that includes an engineer, certified public accountant and licensed real estate agent.
“The critical part is to get the baseline for what are the services that are being provided right now,” he said. “This is not a legal-intensive process.”
Intermill said it would take from 60 to 90 days to complete the studies.
The fees are expected to range from $2,000 to $5,000 per residential lot and cover costs on town infrastructure caused by new subdivisions. Fees can be imposed also on commercial properties but only for their impact on roads, Intermill said.
Intermill previously estimated that it likely would take about six months to approve an impact fee policy, followed by an additional six-month moratorium before collecting fees. The implementation delay, he said, is a requirement of state law.
“It’s pretty pro-developer,” he said.
Pendleton resident Helen Reske said she also would like to see impact fees charged to cover costs for local schools, which are expected to absorb more than 660 new students, and for police and fire service.
Council President Jessica Smith said South Madison Community Schools would have to research the impact and impose its own fees.
“Please, do not set this aside. ... I can imagine with these 660 kids ... we will have full schools,” Reske insisted.
Pendleton Police Chief Marc Farrer sought confirmation from the board that impact fees could not be used for his department.
“In theory, this would free up money in the general fund that could be used for your projects,” Smith responded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.