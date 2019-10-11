PENDLETON – In an effort to attract residents interested in serving on one of the town’s boards and commissions, officials with the town of Pendleton will host a Boards and Commissions Open House at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Town Hall, 100 W. State St.
Information on the various boards and commissions will be available, and staff and elected officials will be available to answer questions. Interested parties also may visit the town’s website to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of those serving on these boards.
Most boards and commissions meet once a month, and terms vary from one to four years.
Interested individuals should submit an application, cover letter and resume by Nov. 8 to info@town.pendleton.in.us. Applications are available on the town’s website, town.pendleton.in.us, or at Pendleton Town Hall.
The following boards and commissions have terms that are expiring:
• Board of Stormwater Management
• Board of Zoning Appeals
• Historic Preservation Commission
• Parks and Recreation Board
• Plan Commission
• Redevelopment Commission
• Redevelopment Authority
• Utility Rate Advisory Board
• Urban Forestry Committee
• Waterworks Board
• The town’s appointment to the Fall Creek Regional Waste Department Board.
For more information, email to the above address or call 765-778-8370.
