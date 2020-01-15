PENDLETON – The Pendleton Town Council has expanded its discussion of remedies for the likely effects of residential growth.
The council recently started discussing impact fees as a way for developers to contribute to the additional costs on services, such as fire and police protection, road usage and schools.
However, council President Chet Babb and member Robert Jones have added discussion about the possibility of increasing permit fees to the mix. For instance, the town currently charges about $700 for five inspections that take place at intervals throughout the building process.
“That way, those additional funds you collect could go into capital improvements for the town,” Jones said at last week’s meeting.
However, he and Babb stressed they did not want to initiate fees that would discourage development.
The council began talks about the possibility of impact fees a couple of months ago, but even if they were approved, it would be months before they could be implemented.
Babb said the council was not in any hurry to make a decision on what fees, if any, it would impose.
“We want to slow down, do it right,” he said.
Babb said current conversation at the Statehouse was about how impact fees, which are becoming increasingly common among municipalities around the state, can be used. With impact fees in particular, he said, there are limitations on how they can be used.
“You can’t just put it in your general fund,” he said.
Jones said he believes the town could capture more dollars by increasing permit fees rather than implementing impact fees.
But one unidentified audience member told the council he was concerned that while impact fees would be charged to developers, increased permit fees would be placed directly on the resident-builder. Jones, however, said it was unlikely the developer actually would absorb either type of fee.
“They’re probably going to pass that on to the person who buys that house, I would think,” he said.
However, council member Jessica Smith told her colleagues they needed to be cautious as they make a decision.
“I think we do have to be careful because we do have residents who want to build a home without a developer,” she said.
