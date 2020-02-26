PENDLETON — The Pendleton Town Council, at a specially called meeting Wednesday, voted to return an area rezoned as the controversial Foster Park planned unit development west of Interstate 69 back to agricultural.
The area had been zoned to become a subdivision in 2004, but the plan was abandoned because of the Great Recession in 2008, which was blamed on a housing bubble.
Acting Town Manager Rachel Christenson said though the plan originally presented in 2004 may have met the standards of the time, it no longer was desirable based on current standards and improvements in building materials. Those include vinyl siding rather than fiber cement board, stone veneer allowances and road widths, she said.
“Some of the architectural commitments that were trendy back in 2004 are not trendy today,” she said. “It doesn’t talk a lot about stone. It was very much of the period.”
However, the developer is able to resubmit a revised plan under the old zoning and has done so, Christenson said. That proposal is being reviewed by the town’s Plan Commission.
The Foster Park proposal recently came under fire from residents in the adjacent Foster Branch and Foster Ridge.
Town officials decided to take a step back at the regular meeting on Feb. 13 so the town legal counsel could ensure action taken would not violate the rights of developers. A new proposal had been presented to the town hours before the meeting.
Though the existing subdivisions were constructed about the same time Foster Park was proposed, many residents improved upon the plans for their properties, for instance, by buying two lots, Christenson said.
Town officials are not necessarily opposed to a residential development. It just needs to be right for the town, she said.
“We would be open to that,” she said. “That’s in our comprehensive plan. We envisioned that as housing, as residential.”
But several residents told the council at the Feb. 13 meeting they were concerned about property values and traffic growth.
Resident Marissa Skaggs said the Town Council had a duty to be good stewards.
“We have one chance to do things the right way,” she said.
Anderson-based lawyer Edward Valente, representing Foster Park developer Pendleton Development, LLC, told the council his client was interested in being a good neighbor.
“We would very much like to be a part and add value to the town,” he said.
Town Council President Chet Babb said when the plan resurfaced, city officials notified every nearby property owner by certified letter.
“We’re gonna work with the residents in the best interests of the town,” he said.
