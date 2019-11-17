ANDERSON – Greg Stovall doesn’t consider himself tied to one political party or another. He reserves his vote for the best candidate for the job.
“If I was to lean, I would lean more towards being Democrat,” he said, noting that he never votes a straight-party ticket.
The 51-year-old local business owner has paid close attention to the impeachment inquiry proceedings against President Donald Trump.
“No one, no matter who you are, is allowed to run amok,” he said. “No one can do that.”
The impeachment process is important because it helps to keep corruption out of the government, Stovall said, adding that the rules were established long ago and are always applied equally to whomever is in office — regardless of political party.
“It wouldn’t be in place if it wasn’t fair,” he said.
Rumblings that the proceedings against Trump are being used as a “witch hunt” are baseless, according to Stovall.
“Let’s get all the facts first, and then we can say if it is a witch hunt or not,” he said. “Based on the facts at hand, if they are true, it will all come out in the wash.”
While Stovall doubts that Trump will ultimately be held accountable for any illegal activities while in office, he believes the impeachment proceedings might disrupt the president’s re-election bid.
Trump followers think the president can do no wrong despite all evidence to the contrary, Stovall said.
“I don’t want to say they are brainwashed, but they are going to believe no matter what,” he explained. “People are dead set in their thinking. No one is perfect; that’s how they look at it.”
