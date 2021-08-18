PENDLETON — Starting Thursday, Pendleton Heights’ high school and middle school will go all-virtual because of a spike in the number of students testing positive for COVID-19.
Officials hope to bring students back to in-person instruction Aug. 30, said South Madison Community Schools Superintendent Mark Hall. He said the district would have gone virtual Monday because of the spread of COVID-19 in Madison County, but officials decided to make the temporary change earlier.
“We had to get people spread out. We were afraid if we didn’t, we’d never get a handle on it,” Hall said. “Maybe we can get things to calm down a little bit and come back and try this again.”
He said 25 students have tested positive at the high school and nine at the middle school during the past week. District policy dictates that buildings go virtual once positivity rates reach 1%.
“We’ve got a large number of students under quarantine because of positive cases last week. We would have been moving to virtual next week because of the number of cases.”
The number of students who have tested positive in these first couple of weeks of school far exceeds the number that did so the entire first quarter of last school year, when only 16 cases were reported in all the district’s buildings, Hall said. The total number of cases reported so far this school year is 59.
“We didn’t see any number like this till after fall break last year.”
Anderson and Elwood community school districts reported positive COVID-19 tests results within days of their school starts at the end of July. Shenandoah School Corp. announced Monday that the entire district was moving to virtual learning for two weeks, and all sporting events and practices have been canceled for the foreseeable future.
Most Madison County School districts returned to mask mandates two weeks ago after meeting with the health department.
The one exception was South Madison Schools, which continued to allow masks to be optional because the county had not yet reached orange status on the COVID spread scale. Even so, Hall said he’s not sure whether mandating masks at that time would have changed the outcome.
