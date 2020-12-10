ANDERSON — Shortages have been a common theme during the pandemic. But other than higher-than-usual demand for supplements, Jamal Okab said his pharmacy hasn’t been affected by any drug shortages.
He qualifies that by explaining he’s a new independent pharmacy, having opened in 2016, and still establishing his customer base. That’s a challenge when facing competition from the chains that dominate the pharmacy market in Anderson.
“I don’t really feel a shortage because I don’t have that traffic yet,” said Okab, who owns PharmaSave RX at 4638 S. Scatterfield Road.
He has noticed more customers looking for supplements like zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D.
“I’ve seen a lot of customers, they come ask for zinc and they can’t find it anywhere,” Okab said.
His customers can also opt to have their prescriptions automatically refilled.
“The system will sync all the medication every month and we fill them just a few days before they run out,” he said.
Setting prescriptions to refill automatically allows the pharmacy to forecast their demand to ensure they have the medications they need on hand.
“That will organize your orders every month, what you can order, where are you going to get it from, if this wholesaler is going to have it or not so you can find other wholesalers,” Okab said.
