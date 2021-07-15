ANDERSON − Marlee Hobbs, 21, spent about 20 family vacations at the Dolly Parton Stampede Dinner Attraction, where she dreamed of performing with horses on stage.
After graduating from high school as a 10-year 4-H member, Hobbs moved alone from Daleville to Sevierville, Tennessee, to follow her passion of working for the Stampede.
“My life changed really big, really quickly,” Hobbs said. “I knew I always wanted to go to the Stampede for our vacation, so I grew up knowing that I wanted to be in the show someday.”
Located in Pigeon Forge, the Stampede is a dinner show featuring 32 horses and riders who entertain an audience of 1,100.
Performing drills and acts on horses, Hobbs also has experience herding buffalo and longhorns. In the shows, she performs onstage aerial acts.
“Stuff that I never thought I’d be able to learn, I’ve learned through the show and the company, so it’s been a really cool experience for me,:
Hobbs gives credit to the Regulators Horse & Pony 4-H Club for helping her succeed in her projects and praises her leaders for guiding her to her dream job.
4-H leader Melody Shaw worked for eight years with Hobbs on developing her horsemanship skills.
“She became a great horseman,” Shaw said. “Horses are different down there (at the Stampede) than what she was used to. They’re trained in a specific way with different cues, and she adjusts to that.
“I can’t say enough good stuff about her. She made a huge impact on not only my husband and (me) but also my son. She brought him out of his shell and pushed him to success.”
Marlee spent 10 years as a 4-H competitor in the Madison County 4-H Fair. From showing dogs and livestock to working on crafty projects, she began competing in horse and pony during her junior high to high school years.
“I really felt (4-H) helped me grow in my people and leadership skills,” Hobbs said. “It really makes you take a lot of responsibility, especially with livestock, taking care of everything.”
Marlee Hobbs’ mother, Lori Hobbs, said winning the 2017 Madison County 4-H Fair Queen Contest exposed her daughter to the interviewing process, while various 4-H projects and serving young 4-H children prepared her for her career.
“The social interaction from being the 4-H Fair Queen is huge for what her job is like now,” Lori Hobbs said. “There’s so many things about 4-H that are so beneficial for young people and helping them in their future.”
Lori Hobbs said the biggest challenge for her daughter was figuring out what career she wanted to pursue.
“When you chose a path like ‘I’m going to go be a performer,’ that’s not what people expect,” Lori Hobbs said. “It’s a big step to move to a different state and live on your own and actually work a full-time job like at the Stampede.”
During her senior year of high school, Marlee Hobbs landed the position after attending an open audition. She plans to stay at the Stampede and says she was meant to work with horses.
“I didn’t know if I wanted to work with horses or if I wanted to keep horses a hobby, but I definitely know I want to have horses in my life and my occupation,” she said. “I would not have been able to be where I am now and as successful as I think I am without 4-H.”
