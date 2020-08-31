ANDERSON — Taking shelter under the raised back door of their silver minivan as they waited for Anderson University freshman Nate Evans to return from putting some items in his dorm room, Cleotia Evans and her mother, Edna Evans, were excited to drop him off for his first year of college.
Covered in a face mask to ward off being infected by COVID-19, Cleotia Evans, who is Nate Evans’ mother, said there were other pressing issues for a young Black man from Louisville, Kentucky. She was relieved to drive the three hours on Thursday to what she feels is a safer environment for her son, getting him away from an environment where police brutality is perceived to be rampant.
“I’m happier than anything that he’s away from home,” she said.
Evans, who will be studying business and biology in preparation for a career in forensic science, is one of hundreds of students to return to AU’s campus Monday for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
AU, Anderson’s only residential campus, and the commuter campuses of Purdue Polytechnic Anderson and Ivy Tech Community College are resuming on-campus instruction after closing down their buildings and going all-virtual in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic .
Nate Evans said he came to AU after learning about the university from a friend.
“One of my friends was going here and recommended it to me. Then I did a virtual tour and fell in love with it,” he said.
Even as other schools like Notre Dame University in South Bend closed down shortly after reopening because of COVID-19 outbreaks, Evans said he didn’t want to delay his career preparations by sitting out a year or two. He said he checked out the safety preparations made by the university and was satisfied.
“I don’t feel like little things like COVID should stop me from doing what I’m supposed to do,” he said.
Though Cleotia and Nate Evans have had their fears assuaged, his grandmother isn’t entirely convinced.
“I was a little concerned about the COVID and how that’s going to play out, especially here in the dorm,” she said. ”We decided not to allow fear to be the reason he doesn’t go to college.”
AU President John Pistole said he won’t know for the next three weeks how many students actually will attend classes.
“I think we’re going to be down a little bit,” he said. “We anticipate there may be a small number of those who change their minds. We’ve had that happen every week over the summer. But other people are anxious to be back on campus. They want that in-person experience.”
But for those who are ready for the campus experience, Pistole, a former deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, turned to his past experience to plot a plan of attack.
“That goes back to my counterterrorism days. Except then, the enemy was al-Qaida, and now it’s a virus. You can’t eliminate the risk of someone flying into your buildings, but you can mitigate it,” he said. “It’s having multiple layers and not having a single point of failure.”
As a residential campus, the place to start was with the dormitories. The university set aside 110 single rooms that would allow students who were willing to pay more to live without a roommate.
Similar to K-12 school districts, the university is offering a combination of in-person, hybrid and virtual classes for the comfort of students and staff. Most classes and the twice-a-week chapel will be simulcast for optimum flexibility, Pistole said.
In addition, university officials also spent $100,000 they hope to have reimbursed through a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for a number of facility modifications and policy adjustments to accommodate what Pistole referred to as “unprecedented times.” Among them are shields in classrooms, a screening app provided by Daon at no cost that will give students and staff a pass to go to classes and a face mask requirement.
“We’re not trying to eliminate risk; we’re trying to mitigate risk,” he said. “Preparations have been like none other.”
Among the major considerations, Pistole said, was the health of the faculty. Faculty are required to devote up to 10 hours weekly to student engagement, but much of that now is likely to be virtual.
“We have several faculty who need to teach virtually as long as the pandemic is out there because of compromised immune systems,” he said.
Though AU has a longstanding Move-in Day tradition in which faculty and staff help take items from students’ vehicles to their dorm rooms, students were left to move their own belongings on Thursday. Move-ins also are taking place over four days rather than the usual single day.
“People basically had to make a reservation for a certain time,” Pistole said. “What we’re trying to avoid is what Notre Dame and Butler and other schools have experienced.”
The Christian nature of the student body and the policy against bringing alcohol on campus is likely to prevent the kind of parties that have led to COVID-19 breakouts among young people at other schools, he said. And a Community Care Covenant students and faculty are required to sign reinforces that everyone is their brother’s keeper.
“Hopefully, that policy coupled with the obvious health considerations will work in our favor,” he said.
