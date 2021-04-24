ANDERSON — Sitting down to write the preface to his latest book, Barry L. Callen searched him mind to find a biblical counterpart to Anderson University President John S. Pistole.
A former administrator of the U.S. Transportation Security Administration and former deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pistole is given to wearing dark-colored suits. Even so, Callen, dean emeritus of AU’s Graduate School of Theology, settled on likening him to the patriarch Joseph whose father, Jacob, had gifted him a coat of many colors.
Like Joseph, Callen said, Pistole rose unexpectedly to national prominence in government, helped carry the nation through an existential threat and became the subject of a biography.
“When John read that, he said, ‘I see the point you are making but I am not in that category.’ That kind of reference to a biblical person brings his humility out,” Callen said.
Filled with photos and remembrances from Pistole and those who know him, “John S. Pistole: Searching for Intergity and Faith,” co-published by Anderson University Press, is available in hardcover for $23 through Amazon and Emeth Press. A copy also is expected to be donated to both the Anderson Public Library and the AU Library.
What sets this biography apart, however, is how tightly Pistole’s faith is woven throughout.
“It’s because of God’s work in my life that I have been able to do some things I never dreamed about,” he said. “I never dreamed about being president of Anderson University.”
Born 64 years ago in Baltimore, Maryland, to Hollis Pistole, a minister who would become a professor at what was then Anderson College’s School of Theology, and his wife, Elizabeth Smith Pistole, a teacher for Anderson Community Schools, Pistole grew up in Anderson. Because of his parents there was barely a time he didn’t have some association with AU.
Characterized as “inquisitive, bright and a natural learner,” who excelled at math, the youngest of the Pistoles’ four children attended Park Place Elementary School and Park Place Church of God both on the edge of AU’s campus. At home, he played basketball on the court his parents installed and grew up reading books and watching “McHale’s Navy,” “Bonanza” and “Mission Impossible” on television.
Growing up in a Christ-centered home where the family prayed at meals and at bedtime and attended church twice on Sundays and on Wednesdays, Pistole admits losing his way in middle school when he started leading a double life. To the adults, he appeared to be an upstanding Christian boy who was baptized at age 12 and served as a ringer for the junior high handbell choir at church, while to his friends, he was a fun-loving party boy.
“I was still acting like a good kid, but I was getting drunk, driving drunk a few times,” he said. “Part of the breaking bad years.”
But it was while lying in a bed at Community Hospital following a car accident in September 1973 with his fifth and sixth vertebrae broken and dislodged, one touching but not severing the spinal cord, that Pistole said he turned back to God.
“Because I grew up in a faith-filled home, I knew the difference between heaven and hell,” he said. “The accident was a defining point. It’s a clear point of delineation: life before the accident and life after the accident. God didn’t cause the accident, but he used it as a wake-up call for me.”
The No. 1 tennis player on the Anderson High School team and a member of the basketball team that was 25-3 his junior year and made it into the state semifinals, Pistole had counted on earning an athletic scholarship for college. Without that, he could only afford to attend what was then Anderson College, where he was able to get a break on tuition because of his father, to major in American Studies.
“I think it was providential that God had a plan he could use,” he said. “Looking back, I can easily see that if I had gone somewhere on an athletic scholarship, I would have continued my partying life.”
While in an Old Testament class his freshman year, Pistole met his future wife, Kathy Hart. Their 1979 wedding was co-officiated by their fathers.
Told he was good at arguing by his mother when he was a teen, Pistole entered what then was known as the Indiana University School of Law. But after two years of unsatisfying work for the Anderson-based law firm of Teague, Cole and Hamer, where all the principals had connections to AU, he decided to apply to become an agent with the FBI.
“It was good in the sense I was helping people, but I felt there was something more to life God was calling me to,” he said of his short law career.
Twice, he was turned down, but the third time, he was accepted, leaving Anderson in 1983 to investigate human traffickers in Minneapolis and mob bosses in New York City.
“My advice is be patient, and also be persistent,” he said.
Trained as a servant-leader in the style of Robert Greenleaf through AU’s Center for Public Service, Pistole worked his way up the ranks of federal government. All the while, those who know him said, it was clear it was in the service of his God.
“That all was God’s doing,” he said. “These are all God’s not-so-subtle ways of saying, ‘Trust in me.’”
Even today, faith permeates Pistole’s life as he takes early morning prayer walks around the AU campus or a vacation retracing the steps of the Apostle Paul in Turkey and Greece.
In fact, Pistole says everything he does in to honor and glorify God.
“This book is really just an extension of that,” he said. “I have been blessed beyond measure and literally been given a second chance in life.”
Pistole said family and friends have told him for years he should write an autobiography, something for which he didn’t expect to have time until he retired. However, early last year, he ran into Callen, whose 55 books include some on former AU presidents, and asked him to tell his story.
“The thought just occurred to me that I should ask whether he would be interested to work with me. He said he’s think about it, pray about it,” Pistole said.
A natural to write the story, Callen witnessed firsthand much of Pistole’s life starting when he was a child. Callen, founding editor of Anderson University Press and Aldersgate Press, was a student of Pistole’s father, Hollis Pistole, at AU.
“I think what was pleasing all the way along was to see along his adult life in the many circles in which he served, he never wavered in that,” Callen said. “People always knew who he was and what value systems made him tick. I tried to make that clear throughout the book, that major sense of service and witness.”
And faith was central to the story, regardless of who was interviewed, Callen said.
“It’s so authentically John no matter where he is, on the Anderson University campus or testifying before Congress,” he said.
Still, Callen said, there were some surprises.
“I had not been aware of the extensiveness of the international involvement,” he said. “That certainly is a credit to (Pistole) because that means in intense moments of international crisis, he was entrusted to represent the government in the most sensitive of situations.”
Based on his interviews and his personal knowledge, Callen characterizes Pistole as a “rare combination of disciplined reserve and decisive leadership” and “a man of transparency and truthfulness.”
“It’s an honest biography. It’s real, as I was able to determine it from many sources,” Callen said. “People all have the general view of him, the same basic values. Whoever you talk to, you get the same story.”
The back cover of the biography, where the quotes usually are reserved for praise of an author’s work, actually in this instance is in praise of Pistole.
“John Pistole had a remarkable career with the FBI,” said former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III, who served as special counsel looking into former President Donald Trump’s ties with Russia. “He was one senior government executive who had the universal respect of others, possessing the wisdom, experience and, most importantly, the judgment to serve as Deputy Director.”
James Lyon, general director of the Church of God Anderson, said Pistole is a devoted follower of Christ for whom a consistent thread throughout his life has been his faith.
“John Pistole is defined by his faith,” he said. “I believe that has empowered his career. All of those intersections have been successful for him because of his integrity and the authenticity of his faith.”
Pistole certainly is a worthy subject for a biography, Lyon agreed.
“There are different chapters in his life, each of which could have been a book of interest,” he said.
Many people might have satisfied the basic criteria for being named president of Anderson University, Lyon said, but Pistole came with a unique set of credentials. Those include deep roots at the university because of his parents and his own education, his profound faith and his worldly experience.
“That exposed him to so many challenges and opportunities and personalities,” he said. “He does not bring things that don’t enhance strengthen or authenticate the faith the school represents.”
The university and the Anderson community are blessed that Pistole thought enough of them to answer the call to return from his high-profile life on the East Coast, Lyon said.
“Not only does he have a deep faith, he has a deep love for Anderson.”
