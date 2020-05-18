ANDERSON — Contrary to the conjecture of one website that Anderson University’s president might rise to become director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, John S. Pistole says he hasn’t been asked, and even if he were, he’d be unlikely to accept.
In the wake of the U.S. Department of Justice decision not to prosecute Gen. Michael Flynn, there have been rumblings that Christopher Wray’s days as FBI director are numbered, leading to speculation as to who might replace him.
“That’s a bad rumor. I think people just like to speculate,” Pistole said Monday. “The fact is Chris Wray is still the director, and as far as I know, he is planning to stay for his entire term. I think Chris Wray is doing a fine job.”
Former FBI Deputy Director Pistole, 63; Wray’s current Deputy Director David L. Bowdich, 51, and former FBI agent Jeff Jensen, 47, now U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, make up the short list compiled by the Newsmax website.
Pistole, who also has served as director of the Transportation Security Administration under President Barack Obama, previously was considered for FBI director in 2017, meeting with President Donald Trump. Wray was named director at that time.
Pistole said that if asked, he’s not interested and would politely decline.
“I think it’s a good time for other people to step up and engage in public service,” he said. “I have my hands full here at the university, and I can’t beat the commute.”
