ANDERSON — The delay in transition between President Donald J. Trump’s administration and that of President-Elect Joe Biden could lead to problems with national security, said former Deputy FBI Director John S. Pistole.
But Pistole, who now is president of Anderson University, said he believes Trump’s post-election replacements of leadership at the Pentagon is unlikely to result in a coup even though the president also has been defiant about conceding his defeat at the polls on Nov. 3.
“Every day that goes by that the smooth transition does not take place puts us at greater risk,” he said. “The key is for the incoming administration to be briefed on the latest most relevant national security intelligence. It’s so the incoming admin is poised on their first day that they can make informed timely decisions.”
Pistole, who previously at times delivered the daily briefing to the president, said the sensitive compartmentalized information that should be submitted to Biden during the transition includes sources and methods of intelligence, strengths and weaknesses in relationships between the nation and its allies and enemies, and collection opportunities.
“Then it becomes a question of are there some gaps that might be missed. That’s the last thing we need is for something to be missed and not acted upon during what typically is a vulnerable time for the nation,” he said.
Right now, in assessing both known and unknown threats, the most important intelligence involves how other nations, especially adversaries such as Korea and Iran, view the United States, said Pistole, whose name routinely has popped up during Trump’s presidency for potential roles in one of the 17 intelligence agencies.
“Do they view that as an opportunity to exploit weaknesses?” he said.
Trump’s replacement of key Department of Defense administrators can’t really lead to a takeover because those people are few in comparison to the thousands of apolitical career employees, many of whom have worked for decades under various presidential administrations, at the Pentagon.
“There are literally only a handful of people who are political appointees,” he said. “The career men and women of the Pentagon, which is the vast majority, have taken the oath of office against all enemies foreign and domestic. You agree you will never obey an unlawful order. So you have an obligation to disregard that. They will continue to do their work in a professional, nonpartisan way.”
Though some have bandied about the word “treason” to describe Trump’s behavior since the election, Pistole said he doesn’t believe it goes that far.
“It’s not treason. It’s recalcitrant, it’s stubbornness. I don’t believe there are any criminal laws broken,” he said. “It undermines confidence both within the U.S and in our foreign partners and our adversaries. Any time there is a gap or perceived gap from one administration to another, whether that’s real or perceived, our enemies will seek ways to exploit that.”
