ANDERSON — With the hope of future development the Anderson Plan Commission has approved a zoning of 35 acres near the Flagship Industrial Park.
The commission voted unanimously Tuesday to designate an industrial zoning for the property on the northeast corner of Layton Road and West 73rd Street.
There were no remonstrators to the proposed zoning change.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the property was annexed into the city in 2012, but was never zoned.
He said it was part of the property which now contains the Hy-Pro Filtration plant, but when that was zoned for industrial use the 35 acres again was not zoned.
“It is surrounded by property in the city limits zoned for industrial use,” Stires said. “The request for the zoning classification is for potential development of the property.”
The property directly to the west located in Madison County is zoned conservation/residential.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the Anderson Redevelopment Commission has made a considerable investment in bringing infrastructure improvements to the areas.
“We will eventually find a developer interested in the property,” he said.
Following the meeting, Winkler said there is not a specific developer currently for the property, but there are several interested potential investors.
Winkler said the rezoning request was done to prepare the site for any potential future development.
The property is located near the existing Hy-Pro, Nestle, Carter Logistics and Interstate Warehousing developments.
The Plan Commission tabled a request to rezone 640 acres that was submitted by the city of Anderson, the Indiana Municipal Power Agency and 11 families for a change in zoning from residential to industrial.
The property is located from 53rd Street to 67th Street and from Layton to Park roads.
Winkler previously said there is an opportunity to develop the 640 acres but declined to provide further information.
“It was time to zone the property,” he said. “We want to be prepared.”
The rezoning request is scheduled to be considered by the Anderson Plan Commission at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the council chambers of the Anderson city building.
