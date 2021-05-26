ANDERSON – A rezoning and primary plat for the construction of as many as 166 duplexes have been approved by the Anderson Plan Commission.
The Plan Commission Tuesday unanimously approved the two requests by Mustin Builders in the South Main Street Village and Sagamore subdivisions.
Mustin Builders received primary plat approval for a 71-lot subdivision on 21 acres in the 4600 to 4900 blocks of Main Street. The proposed complex will be known as South Main Village West.
The plan shows the extension of two existing streets, Devonshire Court and Saratoga Way, and eventually the construction of four new streets.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said Mustin is running short on building lots in the subdivision.
He said the zoning allows for single-family housing or duplexes.
Stires said the new planned development will be identical to the existing subdivision. He noted the plans call for seven fire hydrants in the proposed development.
Lawrence Johnson of Mustin Builders said there were only four lots remaining in the current development.
He said construction work would start either in the fall or early spring.
Mustin Builders obtained the rezoning in the existing Sagamore Addition in the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Main Street for two acres that includes seven building lots.
A 2018 request to rezone the property was denied by the Anderson City Council because of concerns about the loss of property values and increased traffic. They also wanted to keep the open fields.
Stires said the Plan Commission in 2018 voted to approve the rezoning, but since it didn’t receive the necessary five votes was forwarded to the City Council with no recommendation.
The development will have to get approval of a special exception from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
“This is the highest and best use of the property,” Stires said. “It is compatible with the city’s comprehensive plan.”
Johnson said the board of the Sagamore Homeowners Association requested that Mustin Builders again request the rezoning.
“They wanted us to build there,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.