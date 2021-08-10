ANDERSON – A moratorium on large scale solar energy projects could be reinstituted by Madison County within the next few weeks.
The previous moratorium lapsed on July 7 and planning director Brad Newman continues to work on a new solar energy ordinance for the county.
Madison County Plan Commission member Cory Bohlander said Tuesday that he wants the moratorium extended.
Bohlander made a motion for a new solar moratorium to be adopted, which was approved unanimously by the Plan Commission.
Newman said the solar moratorium could be voted on by the Plan Commission at the September meeting with a recommendation to the Madison County commissioners.
Jeff Graham, attorney for the Plan Commission, said a public hearing is required before a recommendation is forwarded to the commissioners.
Commissioner John Richwine, a member of the Plan Commission, said the moratorium could be adopted to remain in effect until the new solar ordinance is approved.
Graham said the moratorium language could be for six months or until a new solar ordinance is adopted.
Without the moratorium, a company interested in developing a commercial solar energy project in the county would be covered by the 2017 ordinance.
Newman said normally a company interested in a solar energy project contacts his office several months before an application is submitted.
A more restrictive solar ordinance has been presented to the Plan Commission that could include a property value guarantee for surrounding land owners and limits the placement of a solar park to not more than 20% of the county’s prime agricultural land.
Newman said he is working on revisions to the draft ordinance, which may be presented to members of the Plan Commission before the September meeting.
“There will be a public hearing before the Plan Commission can vote on a new ordinance,” he said.
Newman expects to have the draft completed in two weeks.
Plan Commission member John Simmermon said it could be six weeks before the public hearing on a new solar ordinance can be conducted.
Newman recently said that three companies are interested in developing commercial solar parks in the county, with potential sites in areas near Lapel, Markleville and Lafayette Township.
Residents in the Markleville area have started an effort to block a solar energy development to be located south of town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.