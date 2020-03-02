ANDERSON — With the continued growth of the Indianapolis metropolitan area rapidly approaching Madison County, a study on future transportation needs is being formulated.
The growth is approaching along Interstate 69 as several new housing developments at the first Madison County exit are planned and along Indiana 37 north of Noblesville.
The Madison County Council of Governments is working on the 2045 inMotion plan to be a community-based design for long-range transportation planning.
The Council of Governments, or COG, is hosting a public workshop on Wednesday featuring Gabe Klein, an expert on urban design, transportation and how technology impacts the movement of people and goods.
The event will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Reardon Auditorium lobby on the Anderson University campus.
COG is the designated Anderson Metropolitan Planning agency that includes all of Madison County, Daleville and Fortville.
The agency will have more than $100 million in federal funding available over the next several years and community guidance is needed to complete the vision for transportation needs.
“Transportation is critical to all aspects of our community,” Ryan Phelps, principal transportation planner for COG, said, “economic development, quality of life, social equity, public health and ecological sustainability.
"This summit will not only be the largest event for the long-range transportation plan, it is an opportunity for the public to help shape our future,” he said.
Input collected during the summit will contribute to the plan’s goals, inspire specific action and set the course for implementation, Phelps said.
