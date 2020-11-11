ANDERSON — The county's moratorium on large-scale solar energy developments has been extended to July 7, 2021.
The Madison County Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to extend the moratorium for an additional six months.
The Madison County Board of Commissioners will have to approve the extension.
The moratorium was put in place in 2019 after the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals approved the proposed Lone Oak Solar Energy facility in northern Madison County.
It was implemented to allow time for Planning Department Director Brad Newman to develop a new solar energy ordinance for the county. The original solar energy ordinance was adopted in 2017.
Newman said Tuesday that he has completed about 20% of the work on a new solar energy ordinance.
“I hope to have a draft ordinance completed by Jan. 1,” he said. “The Plan Commission can review it and there can be public hearings in February or March.”
Newman said the ordinance should be completed before July 7, 2021.
Additional information has been received, he said, and the intent is to meet with local property owners.
Newman said the moratorium and a new solar energy ordinance would have no impact on the proposed Lone Oak project.
He said any new large-scale solar energy project would have to comply with a new county solar energy ordinance.
Denise Spooner, a vocal opponent of the Lone Oak project, asked the Planning Commission to extend the moratorium.
Spooner said she has information that should be considered in the writing of a new solar energy ordinance dealing with property values, decommissioning of a project, future land use, financial impact and health and safety.
She asked for the formation of a committee to help draft a new ordinance.
Spooner also asked that the county not adopt a new comprehensive plan until the new solar ordinance was adopted.
The county commissioners have not acted on the new comprehensive plan that was approved by the Planning Commission.
Newman said the comprehensive plan could be amended later after a public hearing.
County Surveyor Tom Shepherd noted the moratorium has been extended four times.
“It doesn’t seem like the commissioners want to move forward on the comprehensive plan or solar ordinance,” he said. “We keep extending the moratorium for six months at a time.
“It seems like the county drags its feet continually,” Shepherd said. “We support the moratorium.”
